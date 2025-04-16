USS Princeton conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250414-N-BT947-1189 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 14, 2025) A U.S. Navy pilot departs an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)