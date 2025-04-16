Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTC cadets build field skills in April 2025 training effort at Fort McCoy [Image 45 of 50]

    ROTC cadets build field skills in April 2025 training effort at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army ROTC cadets complete field training April 11, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. They are among more than 70 other cadets from seven universities completing field training. ROTC training leaders said the training was a combined field training exercise. Senior ROTC schools from across Wisconsin as well as from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan came together to train on small unit tactics, troop leading procedures, and land navigation. This was the last large-scale training exercise for the third-year cadets prior to their formal assessment at Fort Knox, Ky., later in summer 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army training
    Fort McCoy
    Army ROTC
    April 2025 training at Fort McCoy

