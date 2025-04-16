Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Dogs with 9th ESB support Kaiju Rain [Image 2 of 7]

    Water Dogs with 9th ESB support Kaiju Rain

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Wallace 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Dylan Diep, left, and Cpl. Jason Schubert, right, fuel a raw water pump to purify sea water in support of Exercise Kaiju Rain at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. Water purification technicians enhance the self-sustainability of the Marines on exercise, limiting the need for resupplies. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Diep is a native of Massachusetts, and Schubert is a native of California. Both are water purifications technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. William N. Wallace)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 8983433
    VIRIN: 250419-M-BL979-1012
    Resolution: 4856x3237
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    This work, Water Dogs with 9th ESB support Kaiju Rain [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt William Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water purification
    9th ESB
    lightweight water purification system
    III MIG
    KaijuRain25

