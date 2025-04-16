Water Dogs with 9th ESB support Kaiju Rain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines Lance Cpl. Dylan Diep, left, and Cpl. Jason Schubert, right, fuel a raw water pump to purify sea water in support of Exercise Kaiju Rain at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2025. Water purification technicians enhance the self-sustainability of the Marines on exercise, limiting the need for resupplies. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Diep is a native of Massachusetts, and Schubert is a native of California. Both are water purifications technicians with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. William N. Wallace)