Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition Day 3

Soldiers from the MIRC compete in the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. The third event was the tactical combat casualty care. This year's competition added a heightened level of lethality.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 15:31
|Photo ID:
|8983079
|VIRIN:
|250412-A-SC088-7158
|Resolution:
|6133x4089
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
