    Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition Day 1 [Image 34 of 34]

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition Day 1

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Samuel Chen 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Soldiers from the MIRC compete in the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. The first event was the Carbine qualification. This year's competition added a heightened level of lethality.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 01:25
    Photo ID: 8982866
    VIRIN: 250410-A-SC088-3449
    Resolution: 5264x3509
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition Day 1 [Image 34 of 34], by MSG Samuel Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    BWC
    MIRC

