A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron takes off during exercise Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 18, 2025. Exercise Combat Hammer is an end-to-end evaluation assessing the ability of units to build, load, and employ conventional weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)