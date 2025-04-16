Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron takes off during exercise Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 18, 2025. Exercise Combat Hammer is an end-to-end evaluation assessing the ability of units to build, load, and employ conventional weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
