A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 96th Bomb Squadron takes off during exercise Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 18, 2025. Exercise Combat Hammer is an end-to-end evaluation assessing the ability of units to build, load, and employ conventional weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8982579
|VIRIN:
|250318-F-NW760-1086
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Hammer, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
