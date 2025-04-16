Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Silence to Strength: NH Jacksonville Continues in the Fight for SAAP

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Silence to Strength: NH Jacksonville Continues in the Fight for SAAP

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Kieshia Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention supports across Naval Air Station Jacksonville began the 'Silent Walk' down Yorktown Avenue.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 16:37
    Photo ID: 8982578
    VIRIN: 250417-D-JB216-1916
    Resolution: 1557x1034
    Size: 366.2 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Silence to Strength: NH Jacksonville Continues in the Fight for SAAP, by Kieshia Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SAAP #SAPR #AcrosstheMHS #ForgedbyheSea #navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download