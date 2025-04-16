Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future leaders learning together [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future leaders learning together

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    ROTC Cadets from across the northeast and Officer Candidates from New Hampshire National Guard worked together during a Spring field exercise at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts April 11.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 11:39
    Photo ID: 8981904
    VIRIN: 250411-O-HX738-2260
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future leaders learning together [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Neither rain nor running uphill spoils his fun
    Roger, out
    Future leaders learning together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    New Hampshire National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Officer Candidate School (OCS)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download