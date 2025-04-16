156th MDG trains on TCCC Tier 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Raimundi, an optometrist with the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, trains with needle compression methods during a tactical combat casualty care tier 2 course at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2025. TCCC Tier 2 was developed to train military personnel on life-saving measures to increase the chances of survival during the initial medical assessment phase in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)