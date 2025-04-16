U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Raimundi, an optometrist with the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, trains with needle compression methods during a tactical combat casualty care tier 2 course at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2025. TCCC Tier 2 was developed to train military personnel on life-saving measures to increase the chances of survival during the initial medical assessment phase in combat. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Marrissa L. Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 11:44
|Photo ID:
|8981899
|VIRIN:
|250408-Z-OY199-1014
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|21.21 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th MDG trains on TCCC Tier 2 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Marrissa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.