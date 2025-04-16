Forging leaders: Airmen strengthen skills during leadership symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bobby Brown, United States Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa Command and Control functional manager, discusses package grading and evaluation during the Command and Control leadership symposium at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 16th, 2025. Participants addressed challenges such as manning shortfalls and exchanged innovative ideas to enhance conventional and nuclear command and control operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)