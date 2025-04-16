Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSO event promotes goodwill, sportsmanship

    IMSO event promotes goodwill, sportsmanship

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    International Military Students play a game of volleyball against U.S. service members as part of ASU’s IMSO Sports Extravaganza event April 16, 2025 at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. About 200 people from around 40 countries divided into teams and competed in basketball, soccer and volleyball tournaments to build camaraderie and to raise awareness of the office’s sponsorship program. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

