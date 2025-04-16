IMSO event promotes goodwill, sportsmanship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

International Military Students play a game of volleyball against U.S. service members as part of ASU’s IMSO Sports Extravaganza event April 16, 2025 at Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. About 200 people from around 40 countries divided into teams and competed in basketball, soccer and volleyball tournaments to build camaraderie and to raise awareness of the office’s sponsorship program. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)