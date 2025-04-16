Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course [Image 18 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course

    PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Divison completed the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 17, 2025. The combined training featured a Philippine Army Scout Ranger Regiment-led Jungle Tracker Course alongside a U.S. Army Lightning Academy-led jungle operations training course, challenging Soldiers in endurance, survival, navigation, and combat skills in dense tropical terrain. The final event, known as the “Green Mile,” tested participants through a series of physically demanding stations, concluding with a lake swim to retrieve their course tabs. The course reinforced interoperability and shared expertise in jungle warfare between U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 03:16
    Photo ID: 8981230
    VIRIN: 250417-A-NF551-4181
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 21.85 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course
    Salaknib 25 | Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download