    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pulls into Guam for a port visit

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Region Marianas

    250418-N-ML137-1075 APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 18, 2025) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit, April 18. For five decades, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has upheld the U.S. Navy’s commitment to forward presence while ensuring maritime security, deterring aggression, and power projection. As the Navy celebrates 250 years of service this year, we are reminded of how the Navy has promoted prosperity and security, and protected the American way of life. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

