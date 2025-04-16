CNRH National Public Safety Telecommunicator Appreciation Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lashondra Felder, left, Noelani Kalani, middle, and Denise Delura, emergency response dispatchers assigned to Navy Region Hawaii’s Emergency Management Department, take a call at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 15, 2025. Lashondra Felder, Noelani Kalani, Denise Delura, and other members of the 9-1-1 public safety telecommunications team are being honored this week for their commitment to serve and protect installations’ populations and assets against an array of hazards and threats. For three decades, the nation has celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week during the second full week of April, which coincides with National 9-1-1 Education Month. This week celebrates the dispatchers responsible for connecting them to critical resources in their greatest moments of need. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters.