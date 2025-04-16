Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH National Public Safety Telecommunicator Appreciation Week 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    CNRH National Public Safety Telecommunicator Appreciation Week 2025

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Lashondra Felder, left, Noelani Kalani, middle, and Denise Delura, emergency response dispatchers assigned to Navy Region Hawaii’s Emergency Management Department, take a call at the Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 15, 2025. Lashondra Felder, Noelani Kalani, Denise Delura, and other members of the 9-1-1 public safety telecommunications team are being honored this week for their commitment to serve and protect installations’ populations and assets against an array of hazards and threats. For three decades, the nation has celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week during the second full week of April, which coincides with National 9-1-1 Education Month. This week celebrates the dispatchers responsible for connecting them to critical resources in their greatest moments of need. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 8980686
    VIRIN: 250414-N-PW030-1065
    Resolution: 7855x5239
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH National Public Safety Telecommunicator Appreciation Week 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    dispatchers
    telecommunicator
    NPSTW

