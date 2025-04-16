Cmdr. Jason Pfaff, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, Site Director ends his tour and is recognized for his hard work by Capt. Matt Bolls, NAVSP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 13:59
|Photo ID:
|8979763
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-DU371-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. Pfaff ends tour at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.