    Cmdr. Pfaff ends tour at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2]

    Cmdr. Pfaff ends tour at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Cmdr. Jason Pfaff, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, Site Director ends his tour and is recognized for his hard work by Capt. Matt Bolls, NAVSP FLC Jacksonville Commanding Officer, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 8979763
    VIRIN: 250416-N-DU371-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
