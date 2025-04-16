Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz participate in a media roundtable discussion at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:01
    Photo ID: 8979755
    VIRIN: 250417-D-PM193-2138
    Resolution: 7586x5057
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon
    MoH Recipient Meyer, SMMC Ruiz Host Media Roundtable at Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Meyer
    MoH
    SMMC
    Media Roundtable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download