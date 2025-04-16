From Airman to Donor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class Carissa Fisher poses with Ezra Toczek after receiving news she was a donor match, August 2024 in Alden NY. Fisher, a daycare teacher and drill-status guardsman assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, learned of Ezra's end stage liver disease through social media and through the daycare which Ezra attends. Courtesy Photo.