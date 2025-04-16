Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Airman to Donor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Airman to Donor

    ALDEN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carissa Fisher 

    107th Attack Wing

    Airman First Class Carissa Fisher poses with Ezra Toczek after receiving news she was a donor match, August 2024 in Alden NY. Fisher, a daycare teacher and drill-status guardsman assigned to the 107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, learned of Ezra's end stage liver disease through social media and through the daycare which Ezra attends. Courtesy Photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:50
    Photo ID: 8979458
    VIRIN: 250417-Z-LN325-1001
    Resolution: 1170x1486
    Size: 376.47 KB
    Location: ALDEN, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: ALDEN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Airman to Donor, by A1C Carissa Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Airman to Donor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYANG
    NYNG
    organ donor
    107th Attack Wing
    107 ATKW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download