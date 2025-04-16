New MILITARY STAR Card

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange Credit Program is reminding MILITARY STAR® cardmembers to activate their new cards as soon possible. All “old” Statue of Liberty cards will be deactivated May 1.

    exchange
    Military Star
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

