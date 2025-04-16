Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD platoon sergeant uses kayak to deliver groceries to family stranded after floods [Image 3 of 3]

    EOD platoon sergeant uses kayak to deliver groceries to family stranded after floods

    HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal platoon leader used a kayak to deliver groceries to one of his Soldiers and his family after they were stranded in their house by flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Brian A. Quinlan, the platoon sergeant from the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 2nd Platoon, 49th Ordnance Company (EOD), came to the aid of his Soldier and his family. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 12:40
    Location: HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
