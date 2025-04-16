EOD platoon sergeant uses kayak to deliver groceries to family stranded after floods

A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal platoon leader used a kayak to deliver groceries to one of his Soldiers and his family after they were stranded in their house by flooding in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Staff Sgt. Brian A. Quinlan, the platoon sergeant from the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 2nd Platoon, 49th Ordnance Company (EOD), came to the aid of his Soldier and his family. Courtesy photo.
|04.08.2025
|04.17.2025 12:40
|8979384
|250417-A-A4433-1005
|1343x1050
|615.39 KB
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|5
|0
