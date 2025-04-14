SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) conducts search and rescue training with embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, Detachment 2, during routine underway operations in the South China Sea. Savannah, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Aristotle Toyco)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8978637
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-NR876-2453
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|122.02 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Savannah Conducts Operations in South China Sea, by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.