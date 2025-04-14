Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Savannah Conducts Operations in South China Sea

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Savannah Conducts Operations in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2025

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) conducts search and rescue training with embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, Detachment 2, during routine underway operations in the South China Sea. Savannah, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Aristotle Toyco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 04:16
    Photo ID: 8978637
    VIRIN: 250416-N-NR876-2453
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 122.02 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Savannah Conducts Operations in South China Sea, by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 7
    HSM 49
    USS Savannah (LCS 28)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download