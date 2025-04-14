USS Savannah Conducts Operations in South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 16, 2025) - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) conducts search and rescue training with embarked Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, Detachment 2, during routine underway operations in the South China Sea. Savannah, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Aristotle Toyco)