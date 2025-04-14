USS Annapolis Returns to Naval Base Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 15, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) conduct mooring operations onboard Naval Base Guam, April 15, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Annapolis is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)