Soldiers from the Tomahawk Battalion conducted platoon live-fire training at Yakima Training Center, honing their skills and boosting operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8978147
|VIRIN:
|250409-A-GN639-6774
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|734.51 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tomahawk Platoon Live-Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Orion Magnuson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.