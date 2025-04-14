Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomahawk Platoon Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    Tomahawk Platoon Live-Fire Exercise

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Orion Magnuson 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the Tomahawk Battalion conducted platoon live-fire training at Yakima Training Center, honing their skills and boosting operational readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 8978147
    VIRIN: 250409-A-GN639-6774
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 734.51 KB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomahawk Platoon Live-Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Orion Magnuson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

