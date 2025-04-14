Vandenberg Launches NROL-174 Mission

A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket launches the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-174 mission from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., at 12:33 p.m. PDT, April 16, 2025. This marks the fifth National Reconnaissance Office launch of 2025 and the first launch facilitated at Vandenberg's SLC-8 in nearly 14 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)
