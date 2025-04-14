Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches NROL-174 Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket launches the National Reconnaissance Office's NROL-174 mission from Space Launch Complex 8 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., at 12:33 p.m. PDT, April 16, 2025. This marks the fifth National Reconnaissance Office launch of 2025 and the first launch facilitated at Vandenberg's SLC-8 in nearly 14 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 8978144
    VIRIN: 250416-X-BS524-1010
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 17.2 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Rocket
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Launch
    VSFB
    NROL-174

