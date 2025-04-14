250416-N-CO784-1212

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, alongside leadership from U.S. Navy and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding, pose for a photo in front the island of Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), April 16, 2025. During the ship visit, Secretary Phelan saw firsthand how important the maritime industrial base workforce is for the construction of the world’s most technologically-advanced aircraft carrier. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)