    VSFB 2025 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    2nd Space Launch Squadron members pose for a group photo after receiving the quarterly Space Launch Delta 30 Spirit Award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2025. The Spirit Award recognizes Guardians, airmen, and civilians who consistently go above and beyond, both in their work centers and in the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    250416-X-XI961-1001
    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
