VSFB 2025 1st Quarter Awards Ceremony

2nd Space Launch Squadron members pose for a group photo after receiving the quarterly Space Launch Delta 30 Spirit Award at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2025. The Spirit Award recognizes Guardians, airmen, and civilians who consistently go above and beyond, both in their work centers and in the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
