The Coast Guard holds a decommissioning ceremony for Coast Guard Cutter Mustang (WPB 1310) in Seward, Alaska, April 15, 2025. Commissioned on August 29, 1986, Mustang was the 10th Island-Class cutter to join the fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of USCGC Mustang)