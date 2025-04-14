Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 12:30 Photo ID: 8977167 VIRIN: 250410-A-PA223-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 2.11 MB Location: MOUNT CARMEL, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Louisville District responds to historic midwest flooding [Image 6 of 6], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.