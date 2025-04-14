Date Taken: 11.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:55 Photo ID: 8976732 VIRIN: 220518-D-JC417-9015 Resolution: 1381x777 Size: 125.05 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite. [Image 3 of 3], by Tyra Breaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.