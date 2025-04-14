Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite. [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Photo by Tyra Breaux 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 8976732
    VIRIN: 220518-D-JC417-9015
    Resolution: 1381x777
    Size: 125.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite. [Image 3 of 3], by Tyra Breaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An operator checks cells for confluency in the PBF’s viral GMP production suite.
    Stainless steel fermenter in the PBF’s non-viral GMP production suite.
    WRAIR's Pilot Bioproduction Facility, Bldg 501.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download