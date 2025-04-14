Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiteboard Flow Chart [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Whiteboard Flow Chart

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Marcie Piper uses a whiteboard to visualize the Middle East District’s new offboarding workflow, emphasizing user experience, intuitive decision paths, and collaborative input that shaped a process tailored to employee and supervisor needs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 8976638
    VIRIN: 250415-A-QI813-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteboard Flow Chart [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Whiteboard Flow Chart
    New Offboarding Work Flow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Efficiency Drives New Offboarding Process at the Middle East District

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offboarding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download