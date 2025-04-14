Whiteboard Flow Chart

Marcie Piper uses a whiteboard to visualize the Middle East District’s new offboarding workflow, emphasizing user experience, intuitive decision paths, and collaborative input that shaped a process tailored to employee and supervisor needs.
Efficiency Drives New Offboarding Process at the Middle East District
