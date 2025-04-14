Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA [Image 4 of 6]

    VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    250415-N-HV010-2043 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (April 15, 2025) An Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class cleans the underside of the starboard wing of a P-8A Poseidon, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, during an aircraft washdown on the flight line at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

