U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 14, 2025) U.S. Sailors raise their cups during a Passover Seder aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 03:28
|Photo ID:
|8976386
|VIRIN:
|250413-N-HF194-1071
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|849.65 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.