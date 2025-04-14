Date Taken: 02.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:07 Photo ID: 8974862 VIRIN: 250326-N-EL850-1180 Resolution: 5906x3937 Size: 997.77 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chief of Naval Air Training Hosts Distinguished Visitors from South Texas on the USS George H.W. Bush for Carrier Qualifications, by PO2 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.