    Chief of Naval Air Training Hosts Distinguished Visitors from South Texas on the USS George H.W. Bush for Carrier Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Avis 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 27, 2025) A distinguished group of visitors from South Texas aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN) 77 observe student naval aviators perform carrier qualifications while flying the T-45 Goshawk. (Official Navy photo by CVN 77 Public Affairs Unit)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:07
