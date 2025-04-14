Chief of Naval Air Training Hosts Distinguished Visitors from South Texas on the USS George H.W. Bush for Carrier Qualifications

Corpus Christi, TX – The Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) hosted a distinguished group of visitors from South Texas aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN) 77 to observe student naval aviators perform carrier qualifications while flying the T-45 Goshawk. The Naval Air Training Command Protocol Officer, Mrs. Barbie Baker escorted the group while on board. This trip highlighted the important partnership between the military and local community supporters who play a crucial role in supporting the Navy.



"Having the opportunity to showcase our student Naval aviators qualifying on an aircraft carrier and sharing the experience with our South Texas neighbors is a unique privilege," said Rear Admiral Brophy. "Our visitors play a vital role in supporting the military in South Texas and understanding the hard work and dedication that goes into training naval aviators is crucial. This trip highlights the strong bond we share with our local community, which is vital to the success of our Navy’s mission."



The event, held on March 27, 2025, allowed invited Coastal Bend leaders and military advocates to witness firsthand the precision and professionalism required for student Naval Aviators to land on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier, a key milestone in earning their “Wings of Gold.” During these qualifications, student naval aviators flew the T-45 Goshawk assigned to Training Air Wing Two based at NAS Kingsville, a carrier-capable jet training aircraft.



CVN 77 is currently underway the Atlantic Ocean, conducting training exercises in support of Naval operations. The distinguished visitors were flown out to the ship receiving both a trap and cat (arrested landing and catapult launch) aboard a C-2 Greyhound. They had the opportunity to observe qualifications and interact with the student aviators, instructors, and carrier personnel, gaining valuable insights into the Navy’s mission readiness and the future of naval aviation.



"We are proud to showcase the talent and dedication of our future naval aviators and to recognize the essential role the South Texas community plays in supporting the Navy’s mission," Mrs. Baker added.



The support of local leaders and community members from South Texas continues to strengthen the partnership between the region and the Navy. CNATRA remains committed to training, mentoring, and delivering the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2025 Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:07 Story ID: 495346 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Air Training Hosts Distinguished Visitors from South Texas on the USS George H.W. Bush for Carrier Qualifications, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.