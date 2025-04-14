Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Color Guard Performs for San Diego Wave Futbol Club [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Russell (DDG 59) Color Guard Performs for San Diego Wave Futbol Club

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittanie Llorens 

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    (SAN DIEGO) Apr. 12 USS Russell (DDG 59) color guard performs at San Diego Wave Futbol Club match. Photo by STG2 Jaylen Kim.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 11:58
    Photo ID: 8974855
    VIRIN: 250412-N-KK837-9827
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Color Guard Performs for San Diego Wave Futbol Club [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brittanie Llorens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

