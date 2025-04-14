Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marieliza Rosales 

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 10, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mates prepare for a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (TAO-E 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 05:36
    Photo ID: 8974269
    VIRIN: 250410-N-JQ084-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jason Dunham's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Marieliza Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

