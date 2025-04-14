NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250414-N-PI330-1001 SANTA RITA, Guam (April 14, 2025) Construction Electrician 3rd Class Alexander Sferes, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, cuts lumber for shoring during a mount-out exercise in Santa Rita, Guam, April 14, 2025. NCMB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)