PHILIPPINE SEA (April 13, 2025) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean Cassidy, from St. Petersburg, Florida, stands watch in the combat information center during Combat Systems Training Team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while the ship conducts operations in the Philippine Sea, April 13, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|8972286
|VIRIN:
|250413-N-UA460-1174
|Resolution:
|6465x4480
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.