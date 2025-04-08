USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 13, 2025) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean Cassidy, from St. Petersburg, Florida, stands watch in the combat information center during Combat Systems Training Team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while the ship conducts operations in the Philippine Sea, April 13, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)