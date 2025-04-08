Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 13, 2025) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean Cassidy, from St. Petersburg, Florida, stands watch in the combat information center during Combat Systems Training Team drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while the ship conducts operations in the Philippine Sea, April 13, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    7th Fleet
    Combat Systems
    Philippine Sea
    DESRON 15
    Milius

