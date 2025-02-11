USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BMC youth score big with assist from Hank Aaron Foundation

The Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation awarded financial scholarships to two members of the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. From left: Leo K and Jaylon B. (Courtesy photos)
Date Taken:
02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 09:44
|Photo ID:
|8867487
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|640.32 KB
Location:
BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
