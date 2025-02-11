Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BMC youth score big with assist from Hank Aaron Foundation

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation awarded financial scholarships to two members of the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. From left: Leo K and Jaylon B. (Courtesy photos)

    Scholarship
    BMC
    target_news_europe
    YouthCenter
    HankAaron
    ChasingTheDream

