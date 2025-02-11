USAG Rheinland-Pfalz BMC youth score big with assist from Hank Aaron Foundation

Courtesy Photo | The Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation awarded financial scholarships to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation awarded financial scholarships to two members of the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. From left: Leo K and Jaylon B. (Courtesy photos) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The Hank Aaron ‘Chasing the Dream’ Foundation awarded financial scholarships to two members of the Boys & Girls Club of America at the Baumholder Youth Program, Child and Youth Services, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



The foundation offers annual scholarships to support the achievements of youth, enabling them to develop their talents and pursue their dreams in categories of sports, fine arts, performing arts, or Science Technology Engineering and Math.



This year's recipients – Leo K and Jaylon B – received grants slightly over $2,500 each. Both are multi-sport student athletes in the Baumholder community involved in football, basketball, and track according to Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director at Baumholder CYS.



"I'm thrilled to see Leo and Jaylon receive these awards," he said. "Both students demonstrate tremendous talent and dedication to their education and future in sports. They will use the funds to further develop their basketball skills over the summer, building on their already impressive accomplishments and taking their game to the next level."



“Receiving this scholarship is an incredible honor, and I cannot express how much it means to me,” said Jaylon. “Basketball has always been my passion, and this support fuels my determination to work even harder, chase my dreams, and make the most of this opportunity.”



“The Hank Aaron scholarship is helping me reach my dreams of basketball stardom,” said Leo. “It means the world to me."



Flynn said the scholarship funds they received can be used for equipment, supplies, camps, travel or other expenses related to improving proficiency in a specified category, for them, basketball.



He said competition for earning the prestigious annual scholarship is fierce, with only 40 recipients from Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide (and overseas) selected as recipients each year. The application package itself is intense and requires essays, community and teacher recommendations, photos and submissions of other student awards and accolades earned.



“This award is fittingly named 'Chasing the Dream' because it provides a financial boost that helps youth and families overcome obstacles and make the most of their talents, in support of their goals and, of course, chasing dreams,” Flynn said.



