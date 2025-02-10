Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | VMFA-242 F-35B Lightning II, Ordnance Load [Image 10 of 12]

    31st MEU | VMFA-242 F-35B Lightning II, Ordnance Load

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load inert ordnance into an U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to VMFA-242 during a simulated ordnance load operation aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Japan, Feb. 10, 2025. Marine F-35Bs bring a 5th generation multi-discipline strike capability to support combined-joint all domain operations in key maritime terrain. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), compromising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward- deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operated with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Philippine Sea
    VMFA-242
    LHA 6
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    Ordnance Load

