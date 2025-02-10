Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 11, 2025) – Cmdr. Steven Connell, executive officer, USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), center, mans the coning tower as the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, Feb. 11, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Jefferson City is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 01:15
    Photo ID: 8867131
    VIRIN: 250211-N-QR679-1005
    Resolution: 6831x4554
    Size: 6.83 MB
    Location: GU
    submarine squadron 15
    USS Jefferson City
    css15

