    Construction Workers Install Rebar on a Building Under Construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Construction Workers Install Rebar on a Building Under Construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    GUAM

    02.11.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    H-2B visa workers build vertically during construction on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in February.
    Approximately 6,000 H-2B visa workers employed through twenty different contractors contribute to the construction of the new Marine Base on Guam.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 00:21
    Location: GU
