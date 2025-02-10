Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: Task Force Arrives

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Advisors, assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), arrive at Operation Combined Victory in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. Operation Combined Victory validates the SFABs’ ability to deploy and operate alongside Allies and partners as the first U.S. conventional force in conflict, supporting theatre operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)

    This work, Operation Combined Victory: Task Force Arrives, by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFAC
    1st SFAB
    3rd SFAB
    Operation Combined Victory
    982nd Signal Company (ABN)

