U.S. Army Soldiers, Advisors, assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), arrive at Operation Combined Victory in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. Operation Combined Victory validates the SFABs’ ability to deploy and operate alongside Allies and partners as the first U.S. conventional force in conflict, supporting theatre operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8866738
|VIRIN:
|250210-A-IF596-1000
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Combined Victory: Task Force Arrives, by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.