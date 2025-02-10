Operation Combined Victory: Task Force Arrives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, Advisors, assigned to 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), arrive at Operation Combined Victory in Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 10, 2025. Operation Combined Victory validates the SFABs’ ability to deploy and operate alongside Allies and partners as the first U.S. conventional force in conflict, supporting theatre operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)