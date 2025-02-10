EAST MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Feb. 1, 2025) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Annabelle Shepard hooks a harness aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Feb. 1, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|01.31.2025
|02.11.2025 16:54
|8866421
|250201-N-FS061-7067
|5039x3359
|11.35 MB
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|1
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Performs Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.