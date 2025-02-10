Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assessment Directorate assesses Sergeants Major Academy students [Image 10 of 10]

    Assessment Directorate assesses Sergeants Major Academy students

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Daniela Vestal 

    Command Assessment Program

    Sergeants Major Course Class 75 students take an assessment at the Sergeants Major Academy on Fort Bliss, Texas Feb. 5, 2025, administered by the Army Assessment Directorate’s Operational Psychology Enterprise. The assessments are tailored to provide the senior NCOs developmental feedback on their strengths and weaknesses. Assessed students are then eligible for executive coaching from the Army Coaching Program.

    Assessment Directorate
    Operational Psychology Enterprise

