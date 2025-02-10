Sergeants Major Course Class 75 students take an assessment at the Sergeants Major Academy on Fort Bliss, Texas Feb. 5, 2025, administered by the Army Assessment Directorate’s Operational Psychology Enterprise. The assessments are tailored to provide the senior NCOs developmental feedback on their strengths and weaknesses. Assessed students are then eligible for executive coaching from the Army Coaching Program.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8866408
|VIRIN:
|250205-A-PK192-1010
|Resolution:
|5182x3455
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assessment Directorate assesses Sergeants Major Academy students [Image 10 of 10], by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.