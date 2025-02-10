Assessment Directorate assesses Sergeants Major Academy students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeants Major Course Class 75 students take an assessment at the Sergeants Major Academy on Fort Bliss, Texas Feb. 5, 2025, administered by the Army Assessment Directorate’s Operational Psychology Enterprise. The assessments are tailored to provide the senior NCOs developmental feedback on their strengths and weaknesses. Assessed students are then eligible for executive coaching from the Army Coaching Program.