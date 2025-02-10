While on routine patrol in the East Pacific, CGC Stone interdicted a GFV. A full LE boarding was conducted and all illegal contraband was seized. Sinkex completed.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8866407
|VIRIN:
|250128-G-SK847-1923
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, GFV SINKEX [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS