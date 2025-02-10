Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GFV SINKEX [Image 3 of 3]

    GFV SINKEX

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Pearson 

    USCGC STONE

    While on routine patrol in the East Pacific, CGC Stone interdicted a GFV. A full LE boarding was conducted and all illegal contraband was seized. Sinkex completed.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 16:41
    Photo ID: 8866407
    VIRIN: 250128-G-SK847-1923
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, GFV SINKEX [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Stone (WMSL 758)

