138th Fighter Wing opens new self-service market

The 138th Fighter Wing opened a new self-service market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, February 10, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The fully automated and contactless micro-market offers a wider variety of products than traditional vending machines, including fresh salads, fruit, and other healthy options. It is conveniently located for service members and DoD civilians working unusual hours or in high-traffic or remote areas. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)