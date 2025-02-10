Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Fighter Wing opens new self-service market [Image 2 of 4]

    138th Fighter Wing opens new self-service market

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    The 138th Fighter Wing opened a new self-service market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, February 10, 2025, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The fully automated and contactless micro-market offers a wider variety of products than traditional vending machines, including fresh salads, fruit, and other healthy options. It is conveniently located for service members and DoD civilians working unusual hours or in high-traffic or remote areas. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. CT Michael)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 10:17
    Photo ID: 8865681
    VIRIN: 250210-Z-UN332-1003
    Resolution: 2066x2582
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing opens new self-service market [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    138th fighter wing
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    #OklahomaNationalGuard
    Self-service market

