    USS Minnesota Arrives to Naval Base Guam [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Minnesota Arrives to Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 29, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) conduct mooring operations onboard Naval Base Guam, Jan. 29, 2025. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 8865149
    VIRIN: 250129-N-PW480-1013
    Resolution: 7674x5119
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, USS Minnesota Arrives to Naval Base Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

