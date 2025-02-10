Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2025 barracks construction operations for East Barracks Project at Fort McCoy [Image 13 of 13]

    January 2025 barracks construction operations for East Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, on Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 15:20
    Photo ID: 8864444
    VIRIN: 250129-A-OK556-1817
    Resolution: 4001x2551
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction
    Army quality of life
    Army military construction

