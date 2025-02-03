Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 8864032
    VIRIN: 250207-D-JY604-1035
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 277.1 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Adm. Koehler visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    USPACFLT
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Adm. Steve Koehler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download